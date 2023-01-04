(The Center Square) - A new report ranks Salt Lake City, Utah, as the seventh-best city for finding a job.
The city came in seventh in Wallethub's 2023 Best Cities for Jobs report, ranking fourth for its job market but 41st for its socio-economics.
Salt Lake County, the county seat for Salt Lake City, mirrored the rest of the state in unemployment with a slight rise in November 2022 from 2.3% to 2.4%.
Utah's unemployment rate was consistently one of the lowest in the nation in 2022. The Beehive state's jobless rate was 2.2% in December, just one-tenth of a percentage point above the November rate.
Mark Knold, chief economist at Utah's Department of Workforce Services, said last month that the state's unemployment rate is beginning to increase.
"This is no cause for concern given how low it is," Knold said. "But an eventual upward movement is a normal and expected action. In economics, when an economy performs so powerfully as the Utah economy has over the past two years, an eventual slowing is destined to emerge."
Salt Lake City's low socio-economic rating was based on several factors, including median annual income, average work and commute time, housing affordability and family-friendliness, according to the report.
The "Zoom" effect could impact the state's employment picture. The latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Utah's population has grown by 1.2%.
"Zoom and similar technologies became universal during the pandemic and, while it is being scaled back significantly, there are still many people who can work from home, and it no longer matters where the office is located," said Michael D. Noel, professor in the Department of Economics at Texas Tech University in a statement on WalletHub. "This can lead to less moving across state lines (if you do not need to move to a new job) or more moving across state lines (now that you can move where you want to live even if no office is there)."