(The Center Square) – Utah teachers who substituted for others this year are slated to get bonuses.
The Utah State Board of Education (USBE) approved a rule allowing $100 bonuses each time a teacher takes other assignments. The rule applies to actions taken between December 2021 and May 2022.
The $10 million one-time allocation was included in Senate Bill 2, the Legislature's public education budget amendments. The bill required the USBE to make rules on distributing the fund to local education associations (LEAs).
Board members agreed Thursday to send letters to LEAs that ask whether the associations want to accept the funds. If the LEAs choose not to accept the money, the associations can opt to allow it to go to others.
The amount of money sent to LEAs would be determined by their size. Charter schools also are eligible for the funding.
Utah is experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers. Gov. Spencer Cox gave the state's 22,000 employees permission through an executive order to take up to 30 hours of paid administrative leave to substitute teach.
The USBE also established a rule that will allow LEAs to extend kindergarten to a full day. The Legislature allocated $12.2 million from the Uniform School Fund for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 for the program.
In other action, the USBE did not advance a policy regarding gender identity.
The policy was introduced in the board's Standards and Assessment Committee in September and stated: "Schools should accept a student’s consistently asserted gender identity even if the gender identity is different from the sex assigned at birth. A 'consistent assertion' involves more than a casual declaration of gender identity, but it does not necessarily require any substantiating evidence nor any required minimum duration of expressed gender identity. Establishing gender identity can present differently from student to student."
The board received more than 20,000 comments on the proposals, board officials said in a February news release.
The Legislature voted last month to ban transgender students from participating in middle school and high school sports. Cox vetoed the bill, but Legislature overturned his veto.