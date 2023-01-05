(The Center Square) - One person has announced her intention to run for the Utah Senate seat held by Karen Mayne.
Mayne, D-West Valley City, announced this week that she is stepping down for health reasons.
A special election will be held, and Democratic delegates from Mayne's district will choose her successor, according to a news release by the Utah Democratic Party. The date will be announced later.
Mayne said she was stepping down for health reasons. Her last day is Jan. 16. She took office in 2008, taking the position formerly held by her late husband.
Rep. Karen Kwan, D-Taylorsville, told Salt Lake City's Fox 13 News she would run for Mayne's seat.
Tributes from Democrats and Republicans poured in after Mayne's announcement.
"She has served the people of her district with integrity and passion for many years, and she has accomplished significant things during her time on Capitol Hill, fighting for the working families of our state every step of the way," Utah Democratic Party Chair Diane Lewis said in a statement. "For years before serving in the Senate, she and her husband Ed were champions for the dignity of Utah workers, and she has continued that fight. The loss of Senator Mayne's leadership in the Senate will be felt deeply, but her legacy of public service will not be forgotten."
Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said he accepted Mayne's resignation "with a heavy heart."
"Sen. Mayne has been a strong force for bipartisan camaraderie, which has strengthened our state," Adams said in a statement. "Throughout her 15 years in the Legislature, she has passionately advocated for impactful change, including workforce safety, economic opportunity and family support. Sen. Mayne's list of accomplishments on behalf of her constituents and state is long and revered. She is one of the most effective legislators and consistently passes the most bills during sessions. This is a testament to her tenacity, hard work and resilience. Utah has been blessed because of her service."
Mayne is the second lawmaker to resign before the Utah legislative session starts. Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, stepped down last month. The Utah Republican Party is holding a special election for Robertson's successor.