(The Center Square) - President Joe Biden's plan to forgive some student loan indebtedness may win some Democrats over but it's "unfair to those who paid their own way and creates irresponsible expectations," Utah Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday.
Biden's plan would forgive $20,000 of debt for Pell Grant recipients and allows them to cap student loan payments at 5% of their income. Other student loan recipients will have $10,000 forgiven. The recipients must earn less than $120,000 a year.
"Sad to see what’s being done to bribe the voters,' Romney said in a Twitter post. "Biden's student loan forgiveness plan may win Democrats some votes, but it fuels inflation, foots taxpayers with other people’s financial obligations, is unfair to those who paid their own way and creates irresponsible expectations."
Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, said student loan forgiveness doesn't get to the root of the problem.
"University costs continue to skyrocket," Moore said in a Twitter post. "Student loan forgiveness only places the brunt of its financial consequences on the next generation."
Utah's average student loan debt is $18,344, the lowest in the country, according to a report by WalletHub. The state also has the lowest proportion of students with debt at 39%, according to the report.
To reduce student debt, students could work a part-time job and consider a spending plan or budget, said Jeff Dew associate professor at Utah's Brigham Young University.
"Higher education can indeed be an exceptionally important investment in oneself and one's future," Dew said. "But many students end up with tens of thousands of dollars of debt and a degree that does not translate into a higher income."