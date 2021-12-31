(The Center Square) – Utah is not doing enough to be transparent with taxpayers about how money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act is being spent, according to a report.
The nonprofit Good Jobs First analyzed how states were tracking Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) spending and providing information to the public.
CRF relief was provided to states through the CARES Act, which was signed into law in March 2020 by President Donald Trump. The $2.2 trillion package allotted $111.8 billion for emergency assistance to state governments and the District of Columbia.
Utah fell in the middle tier among states in the report with “some” disclosure.
Utah officials created a website where residents can find a list of what entities received money and how much they received.
“Most states recognize the importance of disclosing their CRF-related spending to some extent, and they have created websites and landing pages that track program spending,” the report’s authors said. “The CARES Act intentionally gave state leaders wide flexibility for how the money was spent, to target the specific needs of their residents. How and on what they spent the money is crucial to letting the public determine whether it was put to good use.”
While Utah’s website shows the money was designated to certain categories, it does not detail how the money was spent. It also lacks data for money spent on health care and educational entities, which are the two largest expenses for states.
”Expecting all states to have websites that are easily accessible to residents and give thorough descriptions of CRF activities is a minimal expectation, given that they are already collecting this information to comply with the reporting requirements established by the U.S. Treasury,” the report’s authors said.
States must send quarterly reports to the U.S Treasury Department on their CARES Act spending. The authors suggest it should be a requirement for states to publish their quarterly reports.
“Our hope is that states with sub-standard CRF disclosure improve their practices in preparation for their next transparency challenge: informing the public on how they use the $195 billion in state aid from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, a provision of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act” the report’s authors said.