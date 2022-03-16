(The Center Square) – Utah is one of the most economically independent states in the nation, according to a new report.
Personal finance website WalletHub ranked states based on how dependent they are on federal support. It compared three key metrics to determine the ranking: return on taxes paid to the federal government, federal funding as a share of state revenue and share of federal jobs.
Utah was the fourth most-economically independent state, behind Kansas, New Jersey and Delaware, which was the most independent.
Some states receive far higher returns on their federal income tax contributions than others, according to the report.
“Federal assistance to states came into the spotlight during the coronavirus pandemic, when some states received far more money per case than others from the stimulus packages,” the report's author wrote. “However, Americans have looked at federal assistance programs with growing scrutiny for years, and the number of people dependent on government assistance was decreasing prior to the coronavirus crisis.”
States that were more dependent on federal money, however, usually were better positioned to tackle issues presented during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the report. States with higher tax rates also were more likely to be less dependent on federal assistance than states with lower tax rates.
The most federally dependent state, Alaska, has the lowest tax rates, according to the report. Meanwhile, the sixth-most economically independent state, Illinois, has the highest tax rates in the nation.
In general, red states were found to be more federally dependent than blue states.
Jeremy Jackson, a professor at North Dakota State University, said the federal government should not involve itself in state budgets, even during budget shortfalls during economic downturns seen during the coronavirus pandemic.
“States need to operate in a fiscally sound and prudent way independent of the federal government,” Jackson said. "This includes having a well-funded budget stabilization fund that can help smooth out spending needs with a decline in revenue that comes with a downturn.”
Benjamin Clark, an associate professor at the School of Planning, Public Policy and Management at the University of Oregon, said it makes sense for the federal government to be involved in some issues.
"The coordination costs across states to tackle something like air pollution on their own does not make a lot of sense because the dirty air does not care where it started and where it is going," Clark said.
The states most dependent on federal funding according to the report were Alaska, Mississippi, Kentucky, West Virginia and Montana.