(The Center Square) – The number of initial unemployment claims filed in Utah for the week ending April 9 declined by 270, according to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).
The new DOL data showed 1,544 first-time claims. Utah residents filed 1,814 claims the previous week.
The number of insured unemployment claims also declined, according to the DOL. Figures show a drop of 267 claims from 6,511 filed for the week ending March 26 to 6,244 for the week ending April 2.
Initial unemployment claims decreased for the week ending April 9, according to the DOL. Initial claims in the U.S. increased by 18,000 to 185,000. The number of insured unemployment claims in the U.S declined by 48,000 to 1,475,000.
Utah's February unemployment rate was 2.1%, below the national rate of 3.8%. The state's unemployment rate was 4.2% in February 2021, according to the Utah Department of Workforce Development.