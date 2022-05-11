(The Center Square) - Utah ranked third in the U.S. for hospital safety in a new report that found a "significant decline" in patient safety across the nation during the coronavirus pandemic.
The report by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization focused on healthcare safety, showed patient experience and patient care suffered under strains on the healthcare system and workforce.
It assigned a letter grade to nearly 3,000 general hospitals using over 30 patient safety measures. It also evaluated five measures of patient experience shown to tie in with patient safety outcomes directly, the report said.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted health care delivery at every level and setting, from staffing shortages to increased infections to the very care patients receive," the report's authors wrote.
In a year where most states and hospitals underperformed, Utah placed third overall, with 55.6% of its hospitals receiving an "A," according to the report. That's up several spots from its previous rank in the Fall of 2021 where it came in sixth place and had 48.2% of its hospitals receive an "A."
The state was among five with the highest percentage of hospitals with an "A" grade. Overall, only 33% of all hospitals evaluated received an "A," the report said.
Among the measures evaluated included process and structural measures like nurse and doctor communication, feedback and intervention, staff responsiveness, communication about medicines and discharge information. Outcome measures included death rates among surgical inpatients with serious treatable conditions and patient safety and adverse events.
Twenty-four percent of hospitals received a "B," 36% got a "C," 7% received a "D," and less than 1% received an "F," the report said. Four states had no hospitals receive "A" grades: Wyoming, West Virginia, the District of Columbia, or North Dakota.
Patient experience was analyzed using the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Hospital Survey, required for all acute care hospitals that participate with Medicare. The analysis showed patient experience declined sharply during the pandemic. Care Transitions remained the least favorable and decreased "considerably," the report said.
The only area of patient experience that showed improvement was quietness of the hospitals, which the authors said may have been an unintended consequence of visitor restrictions.
Other states that performed well were North Carolina, Virginia, Colorado and Michigan. The bottom five were Iowa, Wyoming, West Virginia, Washington D.C., and North Dakota.