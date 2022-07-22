(The Center Square) - Over 2.7 million Utah residents live in drought areas as the majority live in areas listed in high or very high fire danger, according to the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.
New information released from the U.S. Drought Monitor this week shows over 80% of Utah is under extreme drought, with just over 7% experiencing exceptional drought, including parts of Emery, Sevier, Sanpete, Wayne, Piute, and Garfield counties. Three months ago, less than 45% of Utah was under extreme drought, and nowhere in Utah was experiencing exceptional drought.
This time last year, over 99% of Utah was in extreme drought, and over 69% was in exceptional drought.
Earlier this week, the Bureau of Land Management enacted new fire restrictions for 20 counties, prohibiting campfires, open fires, and fireworks. In some areas, a violation of these restrictions carries a punishment of up to 6 months in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.
The drought conditions have had far-reaching impacts. Hill Air Force Base is getting less water from Weber Basin Water Conservancy District (WBWCD) due to low snowpack and runoff and water restrictions were enacted for WBWCD, cutting water deliveries to secondary water systems for outdoor use by 60%, according to data from the U.S. Drought Report.
The Dangling Rope Marina at Lake Powell remains closed for 2022 due to low flows forcing adjusted releases from Glen Canyon Dam. Meanwhile, several cities have closed splash pads for the summer and said some city-owned grassy areas would be watered less than usual, information from the U.S. Drought Report shows.
It comes as the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands says it obtained two Type 1 helicopters to help fight wildfires.
“This is a greatly needed addition to our firefighting toolbox here in Utah,” said Mike Melton, the division’s aviation officer. “Along with the assets provided by our federal partners, these helicopters will improve our initial attack and large fire support capabilities.”
Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton told the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources last month that water cuts will be needed in 2023.
“Between two and four million-acre-feet of additional conservation is needed just to protect critical levels in 2023,” Touton said of the Colorado River Basin.
The bureau received $210 million from Congress for fiscal year 2022, which Touton said is being put toward drought and wildfire activities.