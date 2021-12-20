(The Center Square) – Karen Peterson, the director of legislative affairs for Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, will replace former Rep. Paul Ray in the Utah House.
Peterson was chosen Saturday by the Davis County Republican Party over four other candidates: Erik Craythorne, Beverly MacFarlane, William Swank and Jordan Peterson, according to a Facebook post.
Ray, R-Clearfield, announced last month he was resigning effective Dec. 15 after serving 20 years in the House to join the Utah Department of Health and Human Services as assistant director of legislative affairs. He chaired the Utah Legislative Redistricting Committee, which drew the state’s legislative and Congressional district lines. He led the Social Services Affairs Commission and the Criminal Code Revision Task Force.
“I’m thrilled that [Peterson] be joining the legislature but will definitely miss working with her in my office,” Henderson said in a Twitter post. “She is an incredible public servant and a true asset to the state. I can’t wait to see all that she does in the House!”
Peterson began a Twitter post with “What a day.”
“Thank you to the delegates in House District 13 for their support,” Peterson said. "I feel humbled and honored to represent our community in the Utah House of Representatives."
The Utah Legislature begins its 2022 session Jan. 18.