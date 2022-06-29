(The Center Square) - U.S. Sen Mike Lee held off two Republican challengers to advance to the Nov. 8 general election, according to unofficial results from VoteUtah.
Lee received 62.2% of the vote. Challenger Becky Edwards received 29.9%, and Ally Isom received 8.22%.
No Democrats qualified for the race, but Lee will face Evan McMullin, who is running as an independent.
McMullin has accused Lee of working with former President Donald Trump to undermine the 2020 presidential election. He is a former undercover officer with the CIA and a chief policy director in Congress, according to the biography on his website.
Lee urged voters to "keep Utah red this November in a Twitter post.
"The people of Utah have spoken tonight," Lee said in the post. "I'm humbled and honored to be your Republican nominee. As your senator, I promise to continue protecting your constitutional rights."
Utah's four U.S. representatives all won their primaries and will have opposition in November.
Rep. Blake Moore will face Democrat Rick Jones in the 1st Congressional District.
Rep. Chris Stewart will have three challengers for his 2nd District seat. Democrat Nicholas Mitchell, Cassie Easley of the Constitution Party and Jay McFarland of the United Utah Party, will be on the ballot.
Rep. John Curtis has four November opponents for his third district seat. Democrat Glenn Wright, Daniel Clyde Cummings of the Constitution Party, Aaron Heineman of the Independent American Party of Utah and Libertarian Michael Stoddard qualified for the post.
Fourth District U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens will face Democrat Darlene McDonald, January Walker of the United Utah Party and independent Jonathan Peterson in November.