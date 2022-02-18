(The Center Square) – Revenue numbers released Friday show Utah has an additional $432 million in one-time revenue for fiscal year 2022 and an additional $383 million in ongoing funds for fiscal year 2023.
The money is from "the ongoing momentum of the state’s economic recovery," according to a news release from Gov. Spencer Cox's office.
The Legislature already has an additional $617 million in one-time funds and $429 million in ongoing money in the general fund, according to the news release. The education fund includes $1.68 billion in one-time money and $1.07 billion ongoing in the education fund for lawmakers to allocate.
"Utah’s robust economy continues to roar, and these additional revenues give us a unique opportunity to improve lives as well as help secure Utah’s future,” Cox said. “Still, given the current inflationary pressures and global uncertainties, we must proceed with caution and approach spending wisely."
Senate President J. Stuart Adams agreed.
"While this is a great step toward giving money back to hardworking Utahans, rising inflation is threatening our way of life," Adams said. "We are taking steps to ensure our state can weather any financial or economic storm. Our budget prioritizes items that will better prepare us for future unknowns, including generational investments in transportation, water, infrastructure and education."
The Legislature has passed a $190 million tax cut that includes an earned income tax credit and reduces the state income tax.
Cox has proposed a $160 million cut in grocery taxes, even though some lawmakers would like to seek the tax eliminated altogether.
The additional funds announced Friday will flow into the education and general funds. An additional $128 million is available in the general fund for fiscal year 2022 and and additional $123 million is available for fiscal year 2023 over what was projected.
The education fund has an additional $304 million in fiscal year 2022 and $261 million more for fiscal year 2023, according to the updated revenue numbers.