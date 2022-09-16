(The Center Square) – The number of nonfarm jobs in Utah jumped 3.4% in August when compared to last year, with most of the job increases coming in the trade, transportation and utilities industries, according to the Department of Workforce Services.
The state's unemployment rate remained at 2.0% for the fourth consecutive month with about 35,500 residents looking for work in August, according to DWS. The national unemployment rate for August is 3.7%.
“Both the national and Utah jobs data are robust and show that hiring remains strong," said Mark Knold, chief economist at the Department of Workforce Services. "The national unemployment rate moved up a little, but when said rates are as low as they currently are, small upward movements are not viewed as a concern. Utah’s rate remained unchanged at 2.0%.
The state's current job count is 1,673,200, which is 54,400 more than in August of 2021, according to DWS.
The trade, transportation and utilities industries added 12,200 jobs since August of last year. An additional 11,500 jobs were added in education and health services and more than 10,000 were added to the construction and leisure and hospitality industries, according to DWS. The only sectors that lost jobs were financial activities and professional and business services.