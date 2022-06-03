(The Center Square) - Housing prices in at least three cities in Utah are overvalued by more than 50%, according to a new report.
Researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University scored the top 100 most overpriced U.S. cities using open-source data from Zillow and other providers. They found home buyers in several Utah cities are paying well above what houses are actually worth.
Researchers said Ogden home prices are overvalued by over 64%, with the average home listing at $535,818, as of the end of April. Meanwhile, the expected home price in terms of value was far lower at $325,264. Only two other U.S. cities, Boise and Austin, Texas, had more inflated home prices.
The researchers found homes in Provo were overvalued by at least 57%. The average home listing was $585,024 compared to the expected price of $372,568.
The researchers said that another Utah city in the top ten was Salt Lake City, with homes overpriced by 55.7%. Average home listings reached $602,765 at the end of April, while the expected price of those same homes averaged around $386,998.
Gov. Spencer Cox acknowledged Utah’s less than ideal housing market last week in an online chat hosted by the J. Ronald Terwilliger Bipartisan Policy Center.
“The housing problem in Utah is worse than most of us realized or expected,” the governor said, adding that housing is currently one of the state’s biggest challenges.
Home prices in Utah grew 27% just in 2021 alone, said Cox. It comes as the state is suffering from a housing shortage that has exacerbated the issue. The governor said they are short by approximately 40,000 homes.
“Utah is currently now one of the top ten worst housing markets in terms of affordability when you look at the income relative to what housing cost,” Cox said.
Though homes are being built at an expedited rate, the governor said it’s not keeping up with the demand. He pointed to population density, lack of “deeply affordable housing,” and the increased use of short-term rentals like Vrbo and Airbnb as contributing factors to the housing shortage. His administration estimates about 20,000 homes in Utah are being used as short-term rentals, but AirDNA estimates approximately 12,000 homes are listed as rentals.
“That’s housing stock that now isn’t being rented to families or available to purchase,” said Cox.
Other cities listed in the top ten overvalued housing markets in the U.S. included Las Vegas, Atlanta, Georgia, Phoenix, Fort Myers, Florida, and Spokane, Washington.