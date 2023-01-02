(The Center Square) – Recent statewide reform efforts have made Utah the most improved state in the nation for burdensome occupational licensing practices, a recent study shows.
The Institute of Justice released its third edition of License to Work: A National Study of Burdens from Occupational Licensing, providing an updated look at the effects of occupational licensing requirements and changes in America since 2017.
Utah – which had previously been ranked by the IJ as 15th worst in the nation for its licensing conventions – is now ranked 26th, rising 12 spots, with the District of Columbia now added to list and flipping the state’s positioning since the study was last conducted five years ago.
Utah’s new rank indicates the Beehive State now has a more favorable occupational licensing climate overall than 50.9% of the other states and the District of Columbia. Approximately 72.5% of the states had lower total burdens in 2017 than Utah, the study indicates.
The study – which focuses on the impact licensing has on 102 lower-income occupations across the nation – also indicated that Utah rose 36 spots to the third best for the average cost and time burdens for workers who must obtain a certification or work permit.
The IJ makes its determination on state and territory ranking based on the financial cost it takes to obtain or maintain a certification or license, the average amount “days lost” to education and experience, and the percentage of occupations that require a license.
Utah’s boost in rank is attributed to the state decreasing its fee structure of several occupations focused on in the study, as well as decreasing the overall time spent on education and/or experience required by the state to obtain a certification, work permit or license.
According to the data, Utah’s current average number of “days lost” to learning is 130 days, or 220 days less spent than the national average. The report indicates that these educational requirements in Utah have dramatically decreased since in Utah since the last look in 2017.
At that time, the average days spent on education and experience in Utah was noted by IJ as 504. Since then, the state has decreased the time requirements for 38 studied occupations, mainly in contractor trades.
“Utah eliminated a two-year experience requirement as well as all exam requirements for 33 speciality contractor licenses,” the study states. “Speciality contractor licenses account for about a third of the occupations we study in License to Work – 33 occupations in all – as well as a third of the changes in licensing requirements observed since 2017. The changes in these fields were widespread, with 35 states changing at least one contractor license. And yet the most substantial improvements… were concentrated in two states: Utah and Arkansas.”
Money spent on obtaining licensure in Utah has also decreased over the last five years. While the average cost of obtaining a Utah license, $321, is slightly higher than the national average of $284, the average fees had fallen statewide from $361.
The state did not change the number of occupations licensed, according to the study. Compared to five years ago, Utah has only removed 1 license from its tally, a license requirement for taxi drivers and chauffeurs. Currently, Utah requires more occupations to be licensed than the national average. Of the 120 fields, Utah requires 63% to be licensed, while the national average falls at 53%.
“Occupational licensing burdens remain widespread and burdensome, albeit a little less so than a few years ago,” the study states.
In addition to the changes noted by IJ, reform to Utah’s occupational licensing has seemingly become a hyper focus for Utah’s legislation this year, as legislation looks for ways to combat the state’s labor shortages post-COVID.
In March 2022, Gov. Spencer Cox signed into state legislation four bills that looked at easing occupational licensing practices in Utah. Of these bills, two – SB0016, which prevents the creation of any new licensing, and SB0043, which lowers the requirements for those with out-of-state licenses – focused on occupational licensing as a whole. Other bills, HB0154 and SB0121, look directly at changing the licensing practices for occupational therapists and anesthesiologist assistants.
Still, even with recent reform, Utah’s labor shortages remain at the “most severe” high, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. According to the U.S. Chamber, Utah’s Worker Shortage Index is currently at .44, indicating that for every 100 open jobs, the state is roughly 56 workers short on filling those positions.