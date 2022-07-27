(The Center Square) - Utah's main crop is a thirsty one and with water becoming more limited, some are wondering if farmers should consider a crop that uses less, according to a report released by Gov. Spencer Cox Wednesday.
The report, the third in Cox's "Utah's Coordinated Action Plan for Water," calls for new strategies such as split stream leases and water banking. The 20-page report focuses on agriculture. The previous reports highlighted infrastructure investments and communities.
Agriculture makes up about 2% of the state's economy but uses about 75% of the state's diverted water resources, according to Cox's initial report.
Alfalfa is the state's largest crop by acreage and needs a lot of water, according to the report. Some have questioned if the state is exporting its water to other states and international markets.
But water is included in everything the state exports, according to the report.
"Conversations about exporting Utah's water should be considered in the context of a global economy, which includes ancillary benefits to Utah derived from trade partnerships with other states and countries," the report said. "For example, Utah has a reciprocal agricultural trade relationship with California. Utah exports hay to support dairies in California, and Utah imports fruits and vegetables from California to feed Utahns."
Water banking, which allows farmers to sell their water rights to others, is one strategy included in the report. State and federal resources allocated $800,000 to the Division of Water Resources for a water banking plan. The report says that plan is being protested so others are under consideration.
Implementing water banking and other strategies such as split season leasing is one of five "key priority actions" listed in the report.
Continued investments into irrigation system automation, metering and other technologies are needed, according to the report. Producers should be educated about water rights and their role in conservation. Research should include information on best practices. And investments are agricultural water quality programs, according to the report.
"Those in Utah's agricultural community are careful stewards of our environment and water resources, but there's more we can do to improve efficiency," Cox said in a statement. "All Utahns need to continue developing water conservation solutions that will help our water resources stretch further, supporting both agriculture and growth."
The report comes as the state is in a drought emergency. Nearly 84% of the state is in an extreme drought, according the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The final chapter of the report focusing on healthy water and watersheds will be released in October, according to the governor's office.