(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he wants to connect Utah through a system of trails funded by the state.
Local communities, lawmakers and other organizations would work together to create the system, Cox said in a news release Friday. He did not say exactly how the trail system would be funded.
Cox said his goal is to build hundreds of new trails over the next decade.
“We have heard the public asking for more trails, and we see how trails are bringing people together across the state,” Cox said. “Our vision is about connecting communities in ways that provide additional transportation choices for everyone to commute, to recreate and to enjoy Utah.”
The trails would be part of the state transportation system, the governor said.
“I’m excited about what our governor has announced today because it truly has potential to benefit everyone, of all ages and abilities,” said Carlos Braceras, executive director of the Utah Department of Transportation. “We want to give people transportation options and allow them to choose how they want to travel – whether it be by car, bus, train, walking, or biking – to get where they want to go freely and safely.”