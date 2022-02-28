(The Center Square) – Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DBAC) to take any Russian-made or Russian-branded alcohol off its shelves.
The governor has also asked the Office of Economic Opportunity to review any of the state's financial ties to Russia.
"Many products are presumed Russian-made that are not" the DBAC said in a Twitter post Sunday. "We are working to identify the products as quickly as possible. As of now, the only product removed is Russian Standard vodka."
The executive order is in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"Utah stands united with the people of Ukraine and unequivocally condemns the continued Russia attack," Cox said in the executive order signed Saturday. "Utah recognizes that economic support of Russian enterprises implies a contradictory message to the Ukrainian people and Utah will take whatever measures possible to support the people of Ukraine and oppose the unprovoked attack."
Cox and Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson are expected to speak at a "Stand with Ukraine" rally scheduled for Monday afternoon at the state Capitol. An informal rally was held last week.
"Russia’s ruthless attack on a sovereign nation is an egregious violation of human rights," Cox said.
Cox did not put an expiration date on the executive order. The governors of other states, including Ohio and New Hampshire, also have enacted a ban on Russian alcohol brands.