(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox revealed more details of his $28.4 billion operating and capital budget Friday that includes money for tax cuts, teacher raises and infrastructure.
The governor unveiled his multiple-pronged plan for $1 billion in tax cuts and a total compensation increase for teachers of $6,000 Thursday.
Cox and Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson outlined their $516 million plan to help with the ongoing drought with a focus on the Great Salt Lake, which is at its lowest level ever. Nearly $133 million will be set aside specifically for the lake, with another $218 million designated for water conservation and supply management the governor said would benefit the lake.
Cox also recommends $100 million for short-term agricultural water rights leases in the Great Salt Lake watershed.
Another $150 million will go toward solving the state's housing shortage. Between 2010 and 2020, the state's population grew 18.4%, and housing construction has not kept up with the growth, according to the governor's 188-page budget. New homeowners are also challenged by rising interest rates. More than $11 million will go to first-time homebuyers.
The budget allocated $123 million for social services, including $53.5 million for mental health services. The state's leading cause of death is suicide, according to the governor's budget. The budget includes $5.4 million in one-time funds and $6.3 million in ongoing funds for more Mobile Crisis Outreach Teams.
Cox is also recommending $1 million be split between research on the effects of social media on children and a public outreach campaign for parents to help them address social media challenges.
Also included is $100 million for a statewide trail project that Cox proposed earlier this year. Cox and Henderson said they also want to build on the success of "Free Fare February" by setting aside $25 million for a one-year free fare pilot program.
The state has the resources to fund the priorities and is in good financial shape, according to the budget. The state ended fiscal year 2022 with $148.7 million more than projected and an additional $70.5 million in other savings. The Rainy Day fund currently has $1.4 billion that includes $178 million added when fiscal 2022 ended.
“This is a budget that reflects fiscal conservatism and family values by investing in people, and expanding opportunities for Utahns across the state,” Cox said. “Our state is growing and this budget invests in the things that we know work.”