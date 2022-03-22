(The Center Square) – Utah Gov. Spencer Cox ranked second in a new report on economic freedom from the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) and economist Arthur Laffer.
The report, which was released Tuesday, ranked the 50 governors on executive policy, economic performance and fiscal policy. Cox, a Republican, ranked first in executive policy, which included union control, education freedom and welfare dependency.
Cox ranked second in economic performance, which measured interstate migration, education quality, gross state product growth and the unemployment rate. Utah's unemployment rate consistently has been one of the lowest in the nation. The state's jobless rate was 2.1% in January, well below the national rate of 3.8%. The state's unemployment rate in April 2020, just a month after the pandemic began, was 9.7%.
The governors also were ranked on fiscal policy, which included the corporate income tax, personal income tax, spending per capita and federal unemployment benefits.
The state ranked 22nd for personal income tax. Cox signed a bill last month that would reduce the state's income tax rate from 4.95% to 4.85%. The bill also reduced Social Security taxes and implemented an earned income tax.
Cox was appointed lieutenant governor in 2013 and was elected to the post in 2016. He was sworn in as governor in January 2021 after winning the election in November 2020. The rankings are based on his last year as lieutenant governor and his tenure as governor in 2021, according to the report.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem led the top 10, which also included Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis (third), Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (fourth) and Idaho Gov. Brad Little (fifth). The others who made the top 10 were Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (sixth), New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (seventh), Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (eighth), Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (ninth) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (10th).
The top 10 were very competitive, said Jonathan Williams, ALEC’s chief economist and a contributor to the report.
"There is a great group of governors in that top 10 and those states are really some of the powerhouse states across the country," he said. "So sometimes the degree of difference between them may be very slight, but this is based on equal weighting of the variables."
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ranked last in the report. Others in the bottom 10 were Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.