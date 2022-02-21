(The Center Square) – Gov. Spencer Cox says a group of companies that are threatening to boycott a large retail convention should "come to the table" and discuss their issues over two national monuments.
But the state would not miss the convention if it doesn't return, the governor said.
The Outdoor Retailers show, which was previously in Salt Lake City, moved to Colorado in 2017 after a decision by the Trump Administration to reduce the size of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante national monuments.
President Joe Biden's administration restored the size of the national monuments in an executive order over the objections of state lawmakers and Utah’s congressional delegation.
More than 24 retailers said in a news release from the Conservation Alliance they would not participate in the show if it moves back to Salt Lake City. While some things changed, some things stayed the same, said Tim Koehler, chief financial officer for Backpacker's Pantry.
"Those two constants are that the outdoor industry stands for protection of public lands and that the Utah state government, led by Gov. Cox, has not worked to protect such public lands" Koehler said. "Due to that, we can not support a trade show that returns to the state of Utah.”
Cox said during his news conference last week the boycott would not have the impact the businesses think it would have.
"People care much more about getting social media likes and saying, 'you know, we stood up to the governor of Utah’ or whatever they’re trying to do here," Cox said. "But we really, I sincerely mean this, we did not miss them at all. And so I’m hopeful they come back. I think it would be great to have them come back, but they’re hurting their own cause and I think that’s what they really don’t realize because they have given up their seat at the table.”
The trade show is a $45 million event, according to the news release from the Conservation Alliance.
Cox encouraged the companies to come back and "join the discussion."
“If Patagonia and these other companies really care about this issue, they would want to be here to have this discussion, not go somewhere where everyone thinks exactly like them,” Cox said. “But I can tell you that threat of a boycott will do absolutely nothing to change any policy that’s happening here in the state of Utah.”
Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert said his company loves Utah and stands in solidarity with indigenous communities and local activists.
"We were thrilled when President Biden restored the boundaries of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante National Monuments this past October, and we will oppose any effort to undermine their protection," Gellert said. "Our position on the location of the Outdoor Retailer trade show remains clear and unchanged: The show belongs in a state whose top officials value and seek to protect public lands.”