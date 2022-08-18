(The Center Square) - Gov. Spencer Cox said Thursday that the most important part of the Inflation Reduction Act was nowhere to be found in the engrossed version.
“That is permitting reform that was promised to Sen. (Joe) Manchin,” Cox said at his monthly news conference broadcast on PBS Utah. “Now whether that promise will be fulfilled we don’t know but I’m certainly hopeful.”
Cox cited the National Environmental Policy Act that was signed into law in 1970 as a regulation that is hindering growth. The law requires federal agencies to assess the environmental impact before beginning a project.
“Unfortunately what it has done is it has prevented or greatly slowed down, or greatly increased the cost of big projects and even projects that we know will be good for the environment like solar and wind,” Cox said.
The governor said NEPA has particularly slowed work on transmission lines used to deliver electricity. Transmission lines he was working on as a county commission in 2006 and 2007 are just now being constructed, Cox said.
Cox said Utah is already working on energy projects mentioned in the bill.
“We’re in a place that has tremendous potential around solar, tremendous potential wind,” Cox said. “We have potential with geothermal and we’re working with other states including Colorado on that. We’ve got a big hydrogen project that we’re working on with other states.
The Inflation Reduction Act, dubbed the “Democrats’ reconciliation spending bill” by Republicans, also included $80 billion for the Internal Revenue Service and a minimum 15% tax on large corporations.
Cox had joined other Republican governors in criticizing the bill.
“The Democrats’ solution to 40-year high inflation is passing another reckless tax and spending spree to the tune of $740 billion, affecting Americans in every tax bracket,” they said in the joint statement. “With sky high prices at the pump, the last thing Americans need is for Democrats to punish energy producers, which will ultimately hurt working families struggling to pay for gas, goods, food, and utilities.”
The bill, signed by President Joe Biden last week, passed Congress along party lines.