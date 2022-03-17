(The Center Square) – Suspending the gas tax in Utah would be “complicated,” Gov. Spencer Cox said Thursday.
Gas is about $1 more per gallon than it was in Utah last month, according to AAA. Cox said during his monthly news briefing it is higher than it ever has been in the state. The average cost for a gallon of gas in Utah is $4.35, according to AAA.
When asked whether he would be open to temporarily suspending the gas tax, Cox said it would be more difficult for Utah than other states since the tax on gasoline goes directly to paying Utah Department of Transportation employees.
“If I were to unilaterally remove the gas tax, I would also have to lay off all of UDOT’s employees, which is not great,” Cox said.'
The state's gas tax is 31.8 cents per gallon.
Additionally, implementing a pause on the gas tax would mean bringing the Legislature back into session to figure out “how to move dollars around,” which Cox said would be difficult given constitutional limits on how Utah’s government can divvy up funds.
State leaders are looking at other options, Cox said. There are plans to meet with representatives in the state’s petroleum industry within the week to discuss production and how to work with suppliers to lower prices, he said.
The governor told reporters removing the gas tax would not necessarily lower the price of gasoline since it is taxed at the rack.
“We would need the participation of gas stations and suppliers as well, even if that was the direction we went, so there are lots of people that play a role in this process and we want to have those conversations with everyone,” Cox said.
When asked whether he would consider a rebate to taxpayers to make up for rising gas prices – something lawmakers in California signaled they plan to do – Cox said the Legislature already has passed a $200 million tax cut.
Cox signed Senate Bill 59 into law in February. It cut the state's income tax and taxes on Social Security, and it implemented an earned income tax credit for low- to moderate-income residents. The bill's fiscal note said the income tax cut would give taxpayers an average savings of $129 in 2022. The Social Security tax credit would give an average savings of $210, and the earned income tax credit is expected to save residents about $194, according to the bill.
In the meantime, Cox acknowledged the financial pressures families are facing and compared it with the high gas prices of 2008.
“The difference between those other times is that everything else is more expensive too because we have general inflation. In 2008 where we saw the type of inflation around gas, we didn’t have the same inflationary pressures on food and other things we’ve seen so when you combine that total inflation I believe the pressure on families right now is as high as it’s probably ever been,” Cox said.