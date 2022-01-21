(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox wants to pour an additional $970 million into education and is asking lawmakers to pass a $160 million grocery tax credit.
The governor also encouraged support for economic incentives during his state of the state address. The Unified Economic Opportunity Commission is expected to present 26 new initiatives and bills to the Legislature that address workforce development, housing, rural economics, international trade and opportunity gaps, Cox said.
"And with the strongest economy in the nation, we have a generational opportunity to invest in infrastructure," Cox said Thursday night. "If the federal government is going to continue recklessly spending money borrowed from future generations, it is our duty to invest in projects that will benefit our children and grandchildren."
Democrats agreed with some of Cox's proposals but "might disagree on the best policy approach." They are calling for an end to the tax on groceries and more affordable housing options.
"The governor's proposed $228 million for affordable housing, including funding for housing for very low-income Utahans, would be a step in the right direction," Senate Minority Leader Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City, said.
Cox only mentioned COVID-19 briefly in the beginning of his speech, and he did not mention a mask mandate in effect for Salt Lake County. The Senate and House passed a resolution that overturned mask mandates in Salt Lake and Summit counties.
"To Utahans from all sides of the political spectrum, there has been and will undoubtedly continue to be disagreements on how best to respond to this ongoing pandemic," Cox said. "But may we all find common ground tonight on this one issue: our children need us to be strong. They need us to point to a hopeful future. And they need to be in school, in person, face-to-face with their friends and teachers."
House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, said Democrats will not "back down from pushing data-driven policies that keep all Utahans safe and protected."
"Our policies must reflect the guidance of medical and public health expert," King said. "And we know that vaccine requirements work so businesses can stay open and keep their employees and customers protected, and they work so that our kids can go to school safely."
Cox and Democrats both discussed voting. Utah "will continue to be a model of election integrity," Cox said.
"Unfortunately, some in our country have found that unsubstantiated claims and flat-out lies are an effective way to destabilize our constitutional republic and make it harder for their opponents to participate and vote," Cox said. "Voting security must never be about making it harder for legal voters to vote."
Mayne said Utahans want their elections to be "fair, secure and accessible, not needlessly and falsely malignant."
"We urge the governor and our legislative colleagues to take a stand against the extremists voices of a fringe minority and work with us," Mayne said.