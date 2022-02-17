(The Center Square) – Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Thursday he is backing a bill that would allocate $40 million to help with conservation efforts for the Great Salt Lake.
The lake is drying up and experts have said the state could lose billions of dollars if the issues are not addressed.
“What we’re doing is to help galvanize public opinion on this, help people understand why it’s important,” Cox said. “That takes time, but the steps we’re taking now are the critical steps in really laying the framework so that we can do more of this in the future.'
The bill, sponsored by House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, is a step in the right direction, Cox said
'What that bill does, it’s not just the $40 million that’s important, it sets up a framework that allows additional dollars from nonprofits and private organizations to couple with the state dollars and to help get water rights that will allow additional flow to come into the Great Salt Lake," Cox said.
The governor said the plan is to combine money from the private and nonprofit sectors with public funding, which he hopes will lead to “hundreds of millions” dedicated to protecting the Great Salt Lake.
Cox said he expects every session going forward to include bills that address conservation efforts for the lake.
The governor said he also is watching several education bills, including one that would provide parents an option to send their children to an all-day kindergarten. Another one Cox said he is eyeing is House Bill 234, which lays out curriculum transparency requirements. If approved, teachers would be required to make their curriculums publicly available for parents to see.
“Parents absolutely have the right, it’s foundational, to be involved in their child’s education,” Cox said. “There is no question about that, which is why we do have choice and why I support choice. We have to make sure that parents are engaged.”
Cox said he does not expect it to be a burden for teachers to make their curriculums or teaching syllabus public and hoped they could find a way to help parents stay informed on what their children are learning in the classroom without overly burdening teachers.
The governor also said he expected to see “significant” raises for most government employees this year. His proposed budget allocated $63 million for targeted pay increases for state employees.
Cox said high inflation rates and a need for government jobs to remain competitive with private sector salaries make the raises necessary.
“We need to at least be competitive with market and that will allow employees to stay here,” Cox said.