(The Center Square) - Utah gained an additional 56,291 residents between July 1, 2020, and July 2, 2021, ranking seventh in population growth among the 50 states, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2021 national and state population estimates.
The state’s population gain was 1.7% higher year-over-year, which was the second highest among the states, the report said.
Census numbers show the state had 3,281,684 residents on July 1, 2020, and 3,337,975 on July 1, 2021, a gain of 56,291, according to the report, which accounts for births, deaths and migration.
While the report doesn’t say why more people are moving to the state, Gov. Spencer Cox touted the state’s economic standing as one of the best in the country during his December news conference.
“We have more deals being done in this state, more venture capital coming into the state than at any time in our state’s history,” Cox said. “We have new start-ups coming on. There’s never been a better time to work in the state of Utah. There are jobs available. Jobs in every single industry and every single field, and employers are desperate.”
The U.S. experienced its slowest growth since the country was founded at just 392,665, or 0.1%, according to the report. For the first time, the international net migration, which is the difference between people moving in and out of the country, was higher than the number of births over deaths, according to the Census Bureau.
“Population growth has been slowing for years because of lower birth rates and decreasing net international migration, all while mortality rates are rising due to the aging of the nation’s population,” said Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Population Division at the Census Bureau. “Now, with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this combination has resulted in a historically slow pace of growth.”
The West gained 35,868 residents, according to the Census Bureau. Natural increase, which is the number of births over the number of deaths, and positive net international migration are behind the growth, as the region lost residents to other states.