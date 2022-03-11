(The Center Square) – More than 1,200 households, 48 businesses, 79 farms and ranches and other institutions and public facilities will have access to high-speed internet through Utah's Broadband Access Grant.
The governor’s office awarded $5.8 million of the $10 million Broadband Access Grant to Box Elder County.
The funds were made available through President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Money from the grant is distributed by the Utah Broadband Center, according to the Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO). The money is specifically designed to go to areas that would likely go without broadband service if it weren’t for grant funding.
“A high-speed broadband internet connection has become an integral part of our lives,” said Gov. Spencer Cox in a video posted to his Facebook page Thursday. “It’s more than just having access to the internet, it’s about connecting to work, education, healthcare, entertainment or with family and friends.”
The funds will be combined with $5.1 million of matching funds to connect high-speed fiber network in Bear River City, Elwood, Howell, Mantua and Willard and the unincorporated areas of Penrose, Thatcher and South Willard, according to a news release.
The Box Elder County government is partnering with local broadband providers for the initiative, officials said.
Cox also called for people to self-report their internet speeds to help his office map out internet speed throughout Utah.
It’s part of a statewide initiative to invest resources to increase broadband access, the governor said. Cox directed residents to take a short speed test which can identify areas with low or no service as well as places where internet is unaffordable.
“You’ll help us identify Utah’s areas with the greatest need for internet speed," Cox said. "The data collected will help guide federal, state and other resources to improve broadband access across the state."
The Broadband Access Grant program targets unserved rural areas and places that are underserved and economically distressed with last-mile broadband, according to the OEO.
“Last-mile infrastructure is broadband that serves as the final leg connecting the broadband service provider’s network to the end-user customer’s on-premises telecommunications or internet equipment,” according to information on the OEO's website.