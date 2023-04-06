(The Center Square) - Should U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, seek re-election next year?
The issue divides registered Utah voters, according to an O.H. Predictive Insights poll released earlier this week.
While Utahns have a net positive approval rating of the former Massachusetts governor and 2012 Republican presidential nominee, that does not mean most want him to seek re-election.
Romney has a 51% approval rating in the state, while 43% disapprove of him.
Even so, just 38% of voters said Romney should run again, while 42% said no; 20% said they were unsure.
Republicans generally oppose a second Romney term; 36% think he should run again, while 51% disagree -- numbers that could spell trouble for Romney in a GOP primary.
Meanwhile, Democrats (47% yes, 26% no) and independents (39% yes, 35% no) are more likely than Republicans to want to see Romney run again.
“Romney has seemed to age backward throughout his political career,” Mike Noble, OHPI Chief of Research, said in the release, “10 years ago, he was the nominee for president and the standard-bearer of the GOP; now, he can barely muster a third of his own party’s support for a re-election bid.”
Romney is particularly unpopular with supporters of former president Donald Trump; 70% of them think that Romney should not run again, according to the poll.
That could be a problem for Romney. "Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, who backed Donald Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election results, is preparing for a 2024 Senate run that could pit him against Sen. Mitt Romney in a GOP primary," reports Politico.
The poll was conducted in late March and has a 4% margin of error.