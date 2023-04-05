(The Center Square) - Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes recently joined a coalition of attorneys general from 20 other states opposing proposed standards for gas stoves and ovens created by the Department of Energy under President Joe Biden.
The proposed rule would regulate which stoves Americans can use to cook. The law would make more than half of gas stoves on the American market illegal.
In the letter sent to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Monday, the attorneys general said the energy department's proposed rules are government overreach.
“These Standards represent another attempt by this administration to micromanage the lives of Americans — and there is little to support this claim of regulatory authority,” the attorneys general wrote in their letter.
They note that the DOE attempts to use the alleged social costs of carbon, methane, and nitrous oxide emissions to justify the proposed regulations.
The attorneys general argue that the DOE makes arbitrary assumptions about said impacts that could be used to enact many policies.
Additionally, the attorneys general worry about losing states’ rights if the federal government can regulate consumer goods and intrastate commerce, according to a press release from Reyes’s office.
“The Proposed Standards are ‘policies that have federalism implications’ within the meaning of the Executive Order, and so the Proposed Standards’ claim that further action under the order is not required is incorrect,” the attorneys general wrote in the letter. “The Department must rectify this issue before promulgating any final standards.”
Other than Utah, attorneys general from the following states signed the letter: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.
The full letter is available to read here.