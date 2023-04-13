(The Center Square) - Utah has a robust economy that is likely to improve in the future, according to the newly-released Rich States, Poor States report from the ALEC-Laffer State Economic Competitive Index.
While Utah ranked second in the country in economic performance from 2011 to 2021, according to the report, it ranked first in economic outlook.
The rankings calculated economic performance based on the state's domestic migration, non-farm payroll employment, and state gross domestic product.
The state is business-friendly in a few ways, according to the report. It has low labor costs, as its minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. Plus, it is a right-to-work state. Additionally, the state has no inheritance tax.
Utah’s high marks on the list followed the trend of Republican-controlled states generally outranking Democratic states in the rankings.
“The proof is in the pudding,” Jonathan Williams, ALEC’s chief economist who co-authored the report, told The Center Square. “Utah was the fastest growing state in the country by population, over 18% population growth in the last decade. So one of the key themes that we see not just in Utah but in so many of the top ten or the top half of states is that states that get it right with policy are getting it right with migration as people continue to vote with their feet. Taxpayers are continuing to vote with their feet against high-tax states and going toward states that offer more economic opportunity, and really a better quality of life and a lower cost of life.”
Utah has consistently topped the list in economic outlook in these rankings. This year’s report marked the 14th consecutive year where Utah ranked No. 1 in that category.
“The ultimate success story of Rich States, Poor States is Utah, which has ranked first in Economic Outlook for every edition,” the report said. “How has Utah been able to hold the top spot for 14 consecutive years? The answer is really twofold. Major free-market and pro-taxpayer policy reforms in recent years have been essential to the success of Utah. Additionally, the continued commitment by leading policymakers to study Utah’s economic resume and stay ahead of the curve has also been crucial to Utah’s longstanding success.”