(The Center Square) – The National Governors Association has elected a new Chair, Utah's Gov. Spencer Cox. In one of his first acts as chair leading the organization, Cox announced the Disagree Better Initiative.
"There's an 'exhausted majority' of Americans out there who are discouraged by the ugliness of our politics today," said Cox. "The divisiveness undermines our success as a nation and hurts our relationships with friends and family."
"Disagree Better: Healthy Conflict for Better Policy" was launched at the closing session of the NGA Annual Meeting held in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on July 14.
Cox hopes service projects, public service announcements, public debates and a variety of mechanisms for social discourse can bridge the divide between those with different points of view on issues facing America, and bring understanding with a more positive approach to political and social discourse.
"We don't all have to agree on every issue, but we have to find a way to disagree better. Governors work together across party lines every day, and we have a unique opportunity and obligation to demonstrate how to find solutions and solve problems instead of endlessly bickering," Cox explained. "My fellow governors from both red and blue states are ready to lead toward a more positive and optimistic way of working through our problems."
Also elected to Vice Chair was Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who quickly expressed his support for the initiative.
"I am proud to be elected the Vice-Chair of the National Governors Association for the upcoming year by my colleagues from both sides of the aisle. National Governors Association is a unique and valued forum for governors to offer their unique perspectives, share policies, and develop bipartisan solutions," Polis stated.
Polis will oversee the only research and development office directly serving the nation's governors, the NGA Center for Best Practices.
Polis noted, "Elected officials and citizens alike all have a role to play in making our political debates more civil and functional."
Both governors would provide leadership to the association for one year.
Governors Roy Cooper of North Carolina, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, Kathy Hochul of New York, Eric Holcomb of Indiana, Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma and Chris Sununu of New Hampshire comprise the other elected candidates forming the Executive Committee guiding the association's operations and priorities.
"We can disagree without attacking each other. With extreme partisanship grinding progress to a halt in Washington, it is more important than ever that governors be the adults in the room and remind Americans that it's possible to work together and achieve good results." Polis stated.
Cox was elected Governor of Utah in 2020. Polis was re-elected as Colorado's Governor in 2022.