(The Center Square) - Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined an 18-state coalition urging the United States Supreme Court to reverse a lower court’s decision that they say will give, "officials license to stifle their political opponents’ protected speech by financially crippling them," according to a press release from Reyes's office.
The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit dismissed a case brought forth by the National Rifle Association case against Maria Vullo, the former superintendent of New York’s Department of Financial Services (DFS).
The attorneys general say that Vullo restricted the NRA's First Amendment rights and, "engaged in a politically motivated campaign against the financial institutions doing business with the NRA but steered clear of any explicit threats," according to the release.
The financial institutions were told to “drop the NRA or else,” the attorneys general wrote in an amicus brief filed Wednesday.
In the brief, the attorneys general ask the Supreme Court to protect the First Amendment rights of the NRA and others.
“The Second Circuit’s decision gives government officials license to financially cripple their political opponents, or otherwise stifle their protected speech – whether those rivals advocate for school choice, abortion rights, religious liberty, environmental protections, or any other politically salient issue,” the attorneys general wrote in the brief.
The attorneys general said that in similar cases in the past, courts have generally sided with individuals and organizations instead of the government.
"But in this case, the Second Circuit flipped this approach on its head, effectively requiring a government official to explicitly threatened adverse consequences before any First Amendment violation occurs, even if any interested party would understand a state official’s words or conduct as an implied threat," Reyes's office wrote in the release.
The attorneys general argue that the lower court's decision attacks the First Amendment protections for private political speech. They say it will give the government power to censor speech it dislikes.
“If the Second Circuit’s decision is left standing, it’s not difficult to imagine government officials employing similar tactics to stifle disfavored speakers. Whether the method of choice is to target financial institutions that advocacy groups depend on to engage in fulsome political advocacy…or simply to target private organizations that host events for such groups, the path forward is clearly marked,” the attorneys general wrote in the brief. “And if this Court doesn’t intervene to shut down that path, ‘where would such official bullying end?'”
In addition to Utah, attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Wyoming joined the brief led by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen.
The full amicus brief is available to read here.