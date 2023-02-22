(The Center Square) - The Utah Governor’s office and state legislature feel like they are in a strong financial position this year.
The two entities released their revised revenue numbers for state fiscal year 2023-2024 on Wednesday. The numbers show that the state “is in a strong position, ranking as the best state for economic outlook for 15 years in a row,” according to a press release from the governor’s office.
While ongoing funds increased by $103 million and one-time funds increased by $127 million from the November consensus numbers for the state’s general fund, ongoing funds, and one-time funds from the income tax each decreased by $115 million from the November consensus numbers.
So while lawmakers feel like the state is in a strong position financially, they are planning for an economic downturn, according to the release.
“State leaders cannot ignore the federal government’s out-of-control spending, climbing interest rates, soaring inflation, and company layoffs,” the press release said. “The state budget will reflect prudent policies and meet current and future needs by making strategic investments, including funding education, investing in statewide infrastructure and water needs, allocating money for rainy day reserves, and reducing taxes for Utahns.”
During the 2023 General Session, lawmakers will deliberate on the approximately $817 million in one-time and $410 million in ongoing money, plus the state’s General and Income Tax Funds.
“Thanks to our strong economy, these numbers show Utah can safely cut taxes and make major investments in water, education, housing, and infrastructure,” Governor Spencer Cox said in the release. “Still, high inflation and increasing interest rates signal we should proceed cautiously. We’re grateful the Legislature shares our commitment to fiscal responsibility.”
The Governor’s office expects state lawmakers to create a fiscally-responsible budget to help the state prepare for the potentially tough economic times ahead.
“Utah continues to have one of the strongest economies in the nation,” House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, said, according to the release. “However, we can never be too cautious and prudent as we plan for the upcoming fiscal year. We remain optimistic and will make significant, generational investments in perennial areas such as water, housing, transportation, and education.”