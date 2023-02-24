(The Center Square) - Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is leading a lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The lawsuit opposes the SEC's new proxy disclosure rule that Reyes worries will, "increase activism, administrative costs and shareholders’ risk of loss," according to a press release from his office. Other states joining the lawsuit include Texas, Louisiana and West Virginia.
Utah first voiced its opposition to the SEC rule in December 2021. It establishes a new reporting category of, "proxy votes for registered management investment companies," according to Reyes's office. However, investors have access to information about proxy votes, according to his office.
"Instead, the required information will be used by activists to increase their leverage to advance politicized proposals unrelated to investors’ economic interests,” the Utah Attorney General’s office said in the release. “Specifically, in the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) realm, investment firms are disguising social causes and political goals as objectively advancing shareholder value."
The Attorneys General also shared alternative recommendations to the current SEC policy.
"A number of commenters recommended that, instead of the proposed quantitative disclosure, we require a narrative discussion to provide investors additional context, such as disclosure of the reporting person’s policies and procedures for determining whether to recall lent shares ahead of a proxy vote," the attorneys general wrote in the lawsuit.
The attorneys general think fund advisers' top concern should be ensuring the best return on investment possible.
The full lawsuit is available to read here.