(The Center Square) - Utah Governor Spencer Cox and his administration have launched a public awareness campaign urging parents to learn more about how social media negatively impacts children.
Partnering with the Governor’s Office of Families, Utah Department of Health and Human Services, and Utah Department of Commerce, the governor's office wants to help parents understand why it thinks social media is bad for children, according to a release from the governor's office.
A report from the state found that 76% of Utah children use social media, 57% use it every day, and 53% use it for one to three hours. The governor's office said that mental health issues have risen from increased social media access and use.
“Rates of depression, anxiety, loneliness, suicidal thoughts, and behaviors have increased in recent years,” Governor Cox said. “It’s undeniable that social media is harming our children’s mental and physical health, brain chemistry, self-esteem, and more. Parents need to know about these dangers so they can best help their children and teens. We encourage all Utahns to consider less screen time and more human connection. Let’s disconnect to reconnect.”
The state's report said 88% of Utah parents think social media negatively impacts children's mental health and well-being. Additionally, 63% of Utah parents say they are "very concerned" about social media hurting their child's mental health, particularly regarding feelings of loneliness, hopelessness, depression, and suicide ideation, the release said.
The state's public awareness campaign aims to educate parents about these issues and what they can do about them.
The state is launching videos and other materials across the internet, billboards, and television, urging parents and guardians to learn more about the negative impacts of social media.
The governor's office also offered these tips for parents:
- Create a family media plan with expectations of how and when to use technology and social media.
- Learn about social media platforms and how they work.
- Have open and honest discussions with your child about the harms of social media and spending time online.
- Model responsible online behavior for your child.
- Reconsider allowing your child to have social media.
- Make time to connect with your child device-free.
- Create tech-free zones and find opportunities to connect in person with your child.
People can learn more about this campaign by visiting socialharms.utah.gov or redessociales.utah.gov.