(The Center Square) - National Governors Association Chair Utah Governor Spencer Cox and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, two Republicans, recently hosted an event aimed at bridging the political divide in America.
The governors brought together other governors, national experts, and students in Manchester, New Hampshire, for an event titled "Disagree Better."
Some notable attendees included Democratic Governors Janet Mills of Maine, Phil Murphy of New Jersey, and Dan McKee of Rhode Island, plus Republican Governor Phil Scott of Vermont.
“Americans are tired of the nasty and endless bickering that characterizes our politics and gets in the way of solving our biggest problems,” Cox said in an NGA press release. “Republican or Democrat, liberal or conservative, we all love this country, and it is critical that we find common ground and constructive ways to work together to solve our challenges. We can debate ideas without attacking each other.”
Sununu said that partisan gridlock hurts the American people, and politicians must find ways to overcome it.
“Governors have a long track record of working across party lines to get things done,” Sununu said. “Partisan gridlock in America is standing in the way of achieving our potential. I’m proud to welcome Disagree Better to New Hampshire and to explore better ways to disagree, find common ground, and move our country in a positive direction.”
The Disagree Better initiative, launched in July, aims to "help Americans learn the skills of healthy conflict."
The initiative aims to show voters and elected officials that healthy conflict can lead to better policy, can be more effective than negative campaigning, and help restore "trust in our political institutions."
"Centered on the theme of Correcting Misperceptions and Highlighting Commonalities, the event featured panel discussions with bipartisan experts leading nationwide efforts to reduce partisan animosity and foster healthy conflict; a debate facilitated by Braver Angels, a nonprofit dedicated to political depolarization; and a service project, 'Show Up for Teachers,'" the release said.
More information on the Disagree Better initiative, including upcoming bipartisan events, is available on the NGA's website.