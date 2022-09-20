(The Center Square) - Utah ranked 6th in the nation in a new report examining states' protection of religious liberties.
The Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy backed the report, entitled Religious Liberty in the States 2022 (RLS), to examine the current status of religious freedom in America. It scored states based on 29 items within six groups of safeguards.
The report specifically looked at statutory and constitutional laws. The state statutes and constitutional provisions that were used as criteria were chosen due to at least one state referencing religion as its relevant provision, according to the report.
Utah received a score of 52% out of 100%. No state received a perfect score. The highest achieved was Mississippi at 81%. The lowest was New York at 15%.
The report showed the average U.S. resident lives in a state with 38% potential safeguards for religious liberty protections.
"As a domestic measure of religious liberty, RLS reflects the reality that states differ in their distinct constitutional and statutory provisions for free exercise and, thus, safeguards of religious liberty for religious people," the authors wrote.
Utah was one of only three states that had protections in place for government officials to recuse themselves from the solemnization or licensure of marriages that violated the official's religious beliefs.
Among other metrics used to determine a state's protection of religious liberties, Utah scored a "yes" for opportunity for absentee voting and for exemptions from childhood immunization requirements. It also had a "yes" for employer exemption from the contraceptive mandate.
Utah does not have a Religious Freedom Restoration Act in place, the report said. However, the state had four out of five exemptions for marriage and wedding participation and five out of 20 exemptions for health-care providers, all along the subject of abortion.
"All fifty states codify at least some additional protections of free exercise, carving out exclusions and exemptions for religious individuals or organizations,' the authors wrote. "Today, it is rare that a state would consider passing a law explicitly intended to prevent citizens from acting on their religious convictions. Instead, problems arise when states pass religion-neutral laws, or laws of general applicability, that keep some citizens from acting upon their religious convictions or penalize them if they do."