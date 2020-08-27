(The Center Square) – On the heels of accepting the presidential nomination, President Donald Trump is scheduled to head to Manchester, New Hampshire, on Friday for what looks to be his first post-convention rally.
“It’s exciting he’s coming again,” New Hampshire Republican activist Fran Wendelboe told the Boston Herald. “And we’re thrilled New Hampshire will be his first stop after accepting the nomination.
It will be the president’s third appearance in New Hampshire in the last year; he narrowly lost the state to Hillary Clinton in 2016.
“New Hampshire is a special place for him, and he’s not taking anything for granted,” Wendelboe said. “He really wants to win New Hampshire after not winning here in the last general election.”
The event is being held at PeriCohas Hangar near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Doors open to the public at 3 p.m. and the president is to deliver remarks at 6 p.m. To comply with the state’s emergency order, all attendees will be required to wear masks. Event organizers said they will be provided to anyone who doesn’t have a mask.
The president’s previously scheduled event in Portsmouth last month was postponed.
Chris Mowers, a former Trump administration official, has earned the president’s endorsement in his run for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District seat, currently held by Democrat Chris Pappas.
“I am looking forward to welcoming President Trump back to New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, and I am proud to have received his endorsement,” Mowers said in a statement published in the Union Leader.
“The focus on our district and New Hampshire shows how important winning our state is to the President,” Mowers added. “Chris Pappas has focused on opposing President Trump every day he has been in office, voting with Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time even when it puts New Hampshire law enforcement officers in danger. I look forward to winning New Hampshire with President Trump and working with him to defend New Hampshire police officers from Pelosi and the radical left.”