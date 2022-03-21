(The Center Square) – As wildfires are forcing evacuations in central Texas, wildfire potential is expected in several areas of Southwest Texas, and other parts of the state are now bracing for severe weather and flash flooding.
State, local and federal first responders have been battling 178 wildfires over the past seven days that burned 108,493 acres statewide, the Texas A&M Forest Service reports.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 11 counties on Monday, three weeks after wildfires began in parts of central Texas and a sheriff’s deputy was killed last week.
The Eastland Complex in Eastland and Brown counties is still actively burning across the state. The more than 54,000-acre wildfire prompted evacuations, road closures and damaged 147 structures so far, the forest service reports.
“The extreme conditions present across the state last week, greatly impacted several communities and the Texans that live there,” Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service fire chief, said. “These communities endured significant loss and we grieve with you.”
“Wildfire potential increases today for large, difficult to control wildfires to occur in Southwest Texas, specifically for areas near Del Rio, San Angelo, San Antonio and Laredo,” the forest service reported Monday. It's “monitoring the current situation closely and has prepositioned personnel and equipment across the state for a quick and effective response to any requests for assistance.”
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service-DFW announced, “A strong Spring storm will bring threats of tornadoes and flooding across the Southern U.S. today into Tuesday. Several tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging winds are possible, focused on central to eastern Texas and adjacent states this afternoon into tonight. A few tornadoes could be strong. Heavy to excessive rainfall could bring areas of flash and river flooding in similar areas.”
Abbott on Monday directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to mobilize state resources anticipating severe weather and flash flooding in some areas of the state.
Threats from the severe storms moving across Central, North, and East Texas are expected to bring large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding, and potentially tornadoes. According to the NWS-DFW, tornado warnings were issued for Gainesville, Fort Worth and an area south of Temple. Multiple counties stretching from the Oklahoma border, which include the cities of Tyler, Bryan and Stephenville, are under a tornado watch. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the areas of and near Wichita Falls and Jacksboro, and a red flag warning was issued for Abilene and surrounding areas.
Rain and thunderstorms are expected in much of the state, with some areas expected to get severe thunderstorms, the NWS-DFW warns.
“The state will continue monitoring these conditions and is ready to assist local communities affected by these storms,” Abbott said. He’s asked Texans “to stay alert and informed of weather developments and heed guidance from local officials."
Multiple agencies are on standby, including Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service Urban Search and Rescue Teams and Swiftwater Boat Squads, Texas A&M Forest Service saw crews, Texas Game Warden Swiftwater Boat Rescue Teams, among others.
Texans are encouraged to sign up for the Emergency Alert System and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio emergency alerts, create emergency supply kits, and take a range of precautions.
Ready.gov provides a list of emergency preparedness tips, including how to store important documents, protect property, and other measures to take.