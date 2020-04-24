(The Center Square) – The sheriff of Snohomish County, Washington, says he won't enforce the governor’s stay-at-home order, arguing it’s unconstitutional.
Sheriff Adam Fortney posted on Facebook that Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order is unconstitutional because it “intrudes on our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Snohomish County is where the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the U.S.
“As your elected Sheriff I will always put your constitutional rights above politics or popular opinion,” Fortney wrote. “We have the right to peaceably assemble. We have the right to keep and bear arms. We have the right to attend church service of any denomination. The impacts of COVID-19 no longer warrant the suspension of our constitutional rights.”
Inslee has indicated that he is considering extending the stay-at-home order set to expire May 4. The order was first enacted on March 23.
“If this Coronavirus is so lethal and we have shut down our roaring economy to save lives, then it should be all or nothing,” Fortney added. “The government should not be picking winners or losers when it comes to being able to make an income for your family. If the virus is so lethal it shouldn’t matter whether you are building a school for the government, building a new housing development, restaurant owner, or you happen to be an independent contractor.”
County Prosecutor Adam Cornell responded in a statement, saying, “Put simply, we are elected to serve under the laws, not to act above them. Actions have consequences. State and local emergency proclamations are legally binding on all of us whether we agree with them or not."
Inslee said Fortney’s comments were “disappointing” and his decision was a matter for the Office of the Attorney General. He added that, “prosecutors have informed our office they agree the state’s orders are legal.”
Other elected officials and legislators nationwide are also questioning the criteria used to determine essential versus non-essential businesses.
In Texas, Republican State Rep. Mike Lang wrote to the Texas Department of Emergency Management that the list of essential businesses identified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency were only “advisory” in nature and should not be considered as a mandate.
“After listening to the owners discuss all of the precautions they are willing and able to take, and combined with the fact that some of the mandates listed under [Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s] Executive Order GA-14 are unconstitutional and cannot be enforced due to the Constitutional separation of powers, I decided that it is in the best interests of the State of Texas that all businesses in House District 60 be designated essential,” Lang wrote.
In Texas, the governor has been sued for issuing executive orders, which the plaintiffs argue are unconstitutional and have contributed to crippling the tenth-largest economy in the world by mandating that non-essential businesses close, resulting in more than 1.6 million people filing for unemployment in the span of one month.