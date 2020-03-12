(The Center Square) – The University of Texas is extending its spring break through March 27 in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Many courses will be moved online once students return, and faculty and staff will prepare to increase social distancing in the meantime, the university said.
The university is following the lead of a number of other colleges, both in Texas and across the U.S. Baylor University, Rice University, Texas Christian University and the University of Texas at San Antonio also are moving to virtual classrooms.
As of Wednesday, 32 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Texas. Last week, Austin city officials announced the postponement of the annual South by Southwest festival.
At least two Texas school districts are suspending classes over fears surrounding the virus.
Montgomery Independent School District in the Houston area is shutting down Thursday and Friday ahead of next week's spring break. The decision was made after a Montgomery County man was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Alvarado ISD closed its schools Wednesday in response to a community member being exposed to the virus. More schools are expected to follow suit.