(The Center Square) – Another major company is building a corporate center in North Texas – this time the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association (TIAA) in Frisco.
TIAA announced it’s making a capital investment of $58 million to build a new corporate center at The Star in Frisco. The Star, a 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and practice facility, is also the first-of-its-kind partnership between the city of Frisco and Frisco ISD.
TIAA’s new center is expected to create 2,000 new jobs in the rapidly expanding north Texas city, officials said.
"The new TIAA corporate center in Frisco is a testament to the exceptional economic climate we have here in Texas," Gov. Greg Abbott said. "Businesses and organizations thrive in the Lone Star State, and we look forward to the job growth and services that will be provided with the establishment of TIAA's new corporate center in Frisco."
Dallas Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones expressed excitement over partnering with TIAA “to bring more jobs and business to Frisco.” He said the Cowboys were excited to have TIAA on its campus “as The Star offers amenities second to none that create perfect opportunities for companies to recruit talent and grow.”
The new site in Frisco “represents our service commitment to clients and supports our company's future growth,” TIAA President and CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett said. "The addition of associates in the Frisco office will increase our capacity to serve new and existing clients as they plan for and live in retirement, and the terrific amenities and great location will be a real benefit for our people."
The Fortune 100 financial services company based in New York is a leading provider of secure retirements and investment solutions. It serves the financial needs of people in academic, government, medical, cultural and other nonprofit fields.
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said TIAA “will become one of the largest private sector employers in Frisco’s history.” The types of jobs it’s expected to create “closely align with the skills and talents of the Frisco workforce,” he said. The new center “is a huge win for Frisco and for Texas," he added.
"The workforce demographics of North Texas offer financial service companies a very attractive pool of talent," state Rep. Justin Holland said. "Businesses thrive in safe communities with good schools and a strong community value proposition – like Frisco. That, combined with the terrific local amenities for area employees to live and play makes Frisco an exciting place for companies to be."
As an incentive to build its center in Texas, TIAA received a Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $18 million and a $19,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.
The news comes after the first rare earth metal, alloy and magnet manufacturing facility broke ground in neighboring Fort Worth last week – the first-of-its kind facility to be built in Texas, and in the U.S.
North Texas continues to rapidly expand. Its population explosion over the last decade helped Texas gain two new Congressional seats after the 2020 Census count.
Texas also was recently named the “Best State for Business” for the 18th year in a row by leading CEOs in an annual survey conducted by Chief Executive Magazine.