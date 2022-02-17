(The Center Square) – Three Democrats are running for lieutenant governor of Texas in addition to six Republicans. The primary election is March 1; early voting is already underway.
Incumbent Republican Dan Patrick has the largest campaign war chest of any of the candidates at more than $8 million.
Of the three Democrats who are running, only one has held public office, state Rep. Michelle Beckley.
Beckley, who was elected in 2018 and has served two terms in the state House, represents District 65 in the northwest Dallas area. She also ran for U.S. representative in Texas’ 24th Congressional District, but she withdrew before the March 1 primary.
A small business owner, Beckley initially ran for office because she “was tired of the BS in Austin” and was inspired by the 2017 Dallas Women's March.
Her platform includes fixing the Texas electricity grid, expanding Medicaid, and “fully funding” Texas public schools. Unlike other candidates running for lieutenant governor, Beckley lists her priorities along with related bills she filed while in the legislature.
On the issue of health care, for example, she filed eight bills during the 87th Legislative Session. She argues, “Texas is currently experiencing a health care crisis. We have the highest number of uninsured in the nation, and millions more are under-insured due to excessively high premiums. Many hospitals in rural areas are being closed, leaving even more Texans vulnerable. We must work to ensure that everyone has access to affordable, high-quality health care, and nobody should go bankrupt because they get sick.”
Among other issues, her platform addresses education, the environment, elections, and community values. She’s received an extensive list of endorsements, including from 314 Action, a grassroots community of over 400,000 scientists and advocates, the AFL-CIO, Annie List, Equality Texas, and Planned Parenthood.
Carla Brailey, a Texas Southern University professor who’s never held public office, is also running. She’s vice chair of the Texas Democratic Party, and for three years was the co-chair of the Democratic National Party Committee’s Interfaith Council.
“After two decades of one-party Republican rule in Texas, the state government serves a fringe, extremist agenda rather than the needs of everyday Texans,” she says. “I am running for Lt. Governor to change that dilemma.”
Her platform includes education, health care and Medicaid, the Texas grid, infrastructure, human infrastructure, jobs and wages, among others.
When it comes to education, she says, “Equity and equality are essential for all students to receive a high-quality education.” She’s committed to fighting “vigorously against classroom censorship and support the accurate teaching of history. We must support the development of our teachers and students in ways that push us to a more diverse and inclusive nation.”
Mike Collier, a lifelong businessman, energy expert and former auditor, is also running. He’s also never held public office.
Collier says he’s running to “do right and risk the consequences,” according to his campaign website. “Our fundamental rights are hanging by a thread, with a knife hovering over them. But though the moment is perilous, the opportunities to protect our rights, to keep the lights on, to educate our children and do so much more is before us,” he says. “If only we do right. If only we’ll risk the consequences. For our beloved Texas.”
His platform includes prioritizing funding public schools, fixing the Texas grid, increasing taxes on corporations, fighting climate change, creating good paying jobs with benefits, reforming the criminal justice system, legalizing marijuana, and returning competence to the office of lieutenant governor.
Property and sales taxes continue to increase, he argues, because corporations aren’t “paying their fair share.”
“By paying off elected officials, corporations have abused loophole after loophole and have avoided paying their fair share of taxes,” he says. “This has shifted the tax burden onto the backs of Texas families, and I will finally put an end to the skullduggery.”
Several state legislators have endorsed him, including, Reps. Terry Canales, Donna Howard, Eddie Rodriguez, Gene Wu, John Bucy, James Talarico, and 26 members of the Texas Democratic Party’s state Executive Committee, who recognize “Collier as the most qualified and best positioned candidate to take on Dan Patrick.”
The majority of Texas’ lieutenant governor have been Democrats. The first was elected in 1846, until Republicans held the position from 1869-1873. From 1873 to 1999, Democrats held the position with the exception of a few years when it was vacant.
The last Democratic lieutenant governor was Bob Bullock, who served for four years under Gov. Ann Richards, the last Democratic governor of Texas. He also served four years under Republican Gov. George W. Bush. He was succeeded by Rick Perry, who was a Democrat before he switched parties to run for lieutenant governor as a Republican.
Whoever wins the Democratic primary will face the winner of the Republican primary.
Texas has an open primary, which means registered voters, regardless of party affiliation, can vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary election.