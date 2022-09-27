(The Center Square) – A proposed social safety-net program that states could implement would reduce dependency on federal entitlement programs while incentivizing work and savings, according to a proposal from a Texas think tank.
The proposed program by the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a free-market think tank, would provide eligible recipients with “empowerment accounts” for purchasing basic necessities in place of traditional federal programs like SNAP and TANF.
“The time is now for a new approach to improve long-term self-sufficiency that will ultimately help mitigate poverty and reduce dependency on government programs,” TPPF said of the proposal, which could be launched as a pilot program. “An EA would help eliminate administrative bloat, build social capital, increase accountability, incentivize work, and impart lasting lessons on financial literacy and savings that other programs have historically failed to sufficiently do.”
The recipients would work with a “community navigator” for support and be required to take literacy lessons, as well as be working a minimum of a part-time job. The EAs would also be time-limited so recipients could keep any leftover funds as savings and avoid a “benefit cliff,” according to TPPF.
One of the proposal’s benefits to taxpayers, TPPF said, would be reduced administrative costs. In Texas, $684.8 million – 9.1% of total costs for four programs (WIC, SNAP, TANF, HCV) – was spent on administration alone in fiscal year 2019.
“The less states spend on administrative costs, the more money they can use for its intended purpose: to serve the neediest Texas families,” the think tank said.
State legislatures could implement EA pilot programs funded by federal block grants and private donations, according to TPPF, and offer “up to 1,000 work-capable recipients in a specified geographical location eligible for standard assistance programs” like SNAP, while functioning like a health savings account for purchasing basic need items approved by the government.