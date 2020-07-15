(The Center Square) – Texas voters on Tuesday decided more than 30 races that remained undecided after the March 3 because no candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote.
The run-off election was initially scheduled for May 26 but rescheduled to July 14 because of the coronavirus.
The biggest race to watch was the U.S. Senate Democratic race determining who will go up against Republican Sen. John Conryn, who is running for reelection in November.
M.J. Hegar, a former Air Force helicopter pilot, defeated Royce West, who was vying to become the first Black U.S. senator from Texas, by a vote of 52.1 percent to 47.9 percent.
In the 13th Congressional District Republican Primary runoff, Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician endorsed by President Donald Trump, defeated Josh Winegarner by a vote of 55.6 percent to 44.4 percent.
In the 17th Congressional District Republican Primary runoff, Pete Sessions defeated Renee Swann by a vote of 53.5 percent to 46.5 percent.
Deciding the 22nd Congressional District Republican Primary race, voters on Tuesday resoundingly voted for Troy Nehls by 70 percent, ending the bitter Houston-area feud with his opponent, Kathaleen Wall. This race in November “is expected to be competitive,” the New York Times reports.
In the 23rd Congressional District Republican Primary runoff, the election remains tied. Trump’s endorsed candidate, Tony Gonzales, a former Navy cryptologist, received 50.0 percent of the vote. His opponent, Raul Reyes, a former Air Force officer and backed by Senator Ted Cruz, also received 50.0 percent of the vote.
The Times says this race is considered “a Democratic pickup target.”
In the 24th Congressional District Democratic Primary runoff, Kim Olson, a former Air Force fighter pilot, defeated Candace Valenzuela, who would have been the first Afro-Latina member of Congress, by a vote of 60.4 percent to 39.6 percent.
Democratic primary races for the U.S. House Districts 3, 10 and 13 were won by large margins by candidates Lulu Seikaly, an employment attorney, (61 percent), Mike Siegal, a civil rights lawyer, (54 percent), and Gus Trujillo (66 percent).
Trump’s former physician, Ronny Jackson, will face off against Trujillo in November.
Democrat Sarah Eckhardt, a former Travis County Judge, won 50 percent of the vote in the State Senate Special Election.
For State Senate Districts 19 and 27, Democrats Roland Gutierrez and Eddie Lucio Jr. won their races with 53 percent and 54 percent of the vote, respectively.
For the State House Districts 2 and 25, Republican candidates Bryon Slaton and Cody Vasut won with 61 percent and 70 percent of the vote, respectively. For District 26, Democratic candidate L. Sarah DeMerchant won with 52 percent of the vote.
Democratic candidate for Railroad Commissioner, Crysta Castaneda, won 62 percent of the vote.
For Districts 5 and 6 of the State Board of Education, Republican Lani Popp won 78 percent of the vote and Democrat Michelle Palmer won 64 percent of the vote.