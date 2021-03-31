(The Center Square) – The Texas oil and natural gas industry's upstream sector added 2,300 jobs in February, a record achievement less than nine months after it reported a “bloodbath.”
According to data from the Texas Workforce Commission, the sector added 7,400 jobs since the low point in September 2020, bringing the total upstream employment in the state to 164,900 jobs.
The upstream sector involves oil and natural gas extraction and excludes other industry sectors like refining, petrochemicals, fuels wholesaling, oilfield equipment manufacturing, pipelines, and gas utilities, which support several hundred thousand additional jobs. Many of those jobs pay among the highest wages in Texas.
“The resilience and reliability of the Texas oil and natural gas industry is remarkable and it is the reason this industry will be essential to the energy mix for decades to come,” Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association, said in a statement.
After the state shut down in mid-March last year, wells closed, rigs stopped operating, and tens of thousands of workers were immediately laid off. Texas' oil output fell in March by an estimated 235,000 barrels per day, the largest monthly decline ever recorded, according to the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers.
The Alliance’s benchmark Texas Petro Index (TPI) fell to 172 in April from 181.9 in March, the second largest monthly decline on record (the September to October 2015 11-point drop was the largest on record).
“The Texas upstream oil and gas economy was already in a state of decline when COVID-19 came along, with drops in the number of working rigs and industry employment, but the rate of decline has obviously accelerated sharply in March and April,” Karr Ingham, an Alliance economist who created the TPI, told Natural Gas Intel last year.
By last March, more than 51,000 jobs were lost after drilling companies and refineries were forced to lay off workers. By April, Philip Jordan, vice president of BW Research Partnership, told Bloomberg News, “We’re looking at anywhere between five and seven years of job growth wiped out in a month.”
But by February 2021, after the state’s lockdown had ended, the sector started to show signs of life.
“Oil and natural gas are irreplaceable and quite literally power modern life, providing affordable, reliable electricity, transportation fuels of all kinds, and the building blocks of 96 percent of the products we use every day,” Staples said.
“Every Texan should be encouraged that jobs in this vital sector are returning after a difficult season.”
Despite the industry’s major losses in fiscal year 2020, it still paid $13.9 billion in state and local taxes and royalties – the equivalent of $38 million a day. The funds directly supported teachers, schools, roads, infrastructure, and essential services.
The industry also paid over $2 billion directly to Texas school districts, over $688 million directly to Texas counties in property taxes, $1.6 billion to the state’s rainy day fund, and employed over 400,000 Texans with an average salary of $128,000.