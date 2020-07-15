(The Center Square) – With the rise in COVID-19 cases and the governor’s pullback on reopening, the Texas tourism industry is facing a much less robust summer season than anticipated only a few weeks ago.
“With almost no spring season and losing July 4 weekend, it was really just beyond detrimental to many of the businesses in our industry,” Erika Boyd, vice president of Government Relations and Communications with the Texas Travel Alliance, told The Center Square.
“We anticipate some of the smaller ones will not survive the summer, they will unfortunately be lost to the pandemic.”
The industry, which employed between 1 million to 1.5 million people in Texas, already has lost nearly 500,000 jobs, Boyd said.
In 2019, tourism generated $3 billion in local tax revenues and $4.7 billion at the state level, but when the Legislature takes up the budget in January, finances will be drastically different.
“We had barely started on reopening when the rise in cases started hitting at the end of June and beginning of July,” Boyd said. “We were starting to gear up for being open and hoping a strong July 4th would keep our heads above water and keep us alive through the end of the summer.”
Bars have been closed and restaurants ordered to scale back capacity from 75 percent to 50 percent under new orders from the state. On July 2, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a face mask requirement in public spaces for counties with 20 or more cases of the coronavirus.
Boyd said every business in the tourism sector is working to ensure all safety protocols are followed.
“Our industry is so important to the Texas economy,” Boyd said. “Collectively, our businesses are going above and beyond to make sure our customers, guests and employees are safe.
“We are all worried about what is happening on the health and economic front with this pandemic and how we are going to get through it. We are really on the front lines of the economic disaster that this pandemic has caused.”
There is hope that things will get better in the coming weeks.
“In the short term, we are cautiously – very cautiously – optimistic that we might be able to have a summer season, where people feel safe enough to travel and do things more outdoor-oriented than they would have done before,” Boyd said.
Travel trends indicate more people have been traveling by car and have increased the number of miles they are willing to drive.
“State parks and beaches and most of the venues and attractions in our industry have ample outdoor space and many are spread out over a large area so it is easy to make sure social distancing is enforced,” Boyd said.
“Theme parks and larger attractions have already implemented reservation systems,” Boyd added. “They are only selling a certain number of tickets and controlling the flow of people in all these venues, so we have a handle on how we safely operate these businesses in this time period.”