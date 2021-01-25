(The Center Square) – A new round of grants totaling $16.3 million will be distributed to six military communities in Texas. The funds come from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program.
The grants are designed to assist military communities across the state that may be impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) rounds.
The Department of Defense (DoD) BRAC process is authorized by Congress to allow the DoD to reorganize its base structure “to more efficiently and effectively support DoD forces, increase operational readiness and facilitate new ways of doing business,” the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command reports.
The five rounds of BRAC that have taken place so far began in 1988 under Public Law 100-526. The next four rounds occurred in 1991, 1993, 1995 and 2005, authorized under Public Law 101-510.
A BRAC round could be possible in 2021, in light of previous congressional budget authorizations, a report submitted to Congress in 2016, and a previous budget proposal submitted by former President Donald Trump.
In 2016, Pentagon officials recommended the need for another BRAC, stating at the time that the Army’s excess capacity was 33 percent, the Air Force’s, 32 percent, the Defense Logistics Agency's, 12 percent, and the Navy's, 7 percent.
Trump’s 2018 Pentagon budget proposal of $639.1 billion asked Congress to approve a BRAC in 2021. It remains unclear if, when or how the Biden administration will follow through with a new BRAC round.
The Texas funds will be invested in infrastructure projects and other initiatives “to increase the military value of the six installations in Texas and protect jobs in those communities,” the governor’s office announced.
"Now more than ever as our economy rebounds, support for our military communities in Texas and the jobs they create is vital,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “Not only are the 15 major military installations and Army Futures Command in Texas critical to our nation’s defense, they also add over $123 billion to the state’s economy and support, directly and indirectly, more than 633,000 jobs in communities across this great state. That is why I will continue to work with the Texas Legislature and TMPC to ensure that our military installations continue to add unmatched value.”
Six military entities will receive FY2020-2021 DEAAG reimbursements:
- Austin Community College – $4,985,070; Software Factory and Innovation Center with Army Futures Command;
- Val Verde County – $2,465,447; airfield lighting update at Laughlin Air Force Base;
- City of El Paso – $4,500,000; aquifer storage and recharge supporting Fort Bliss;
- City of Abilene – $1,888,700; flight line security at Dyess Air Force Base;
- City of Corpus Christi – $901,952; replace natural gas system at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi;
- Val Verde County – $1,576,433.; additional aircraft sunshades at Laughlin Air Force Base.
The Texas Military Preparedness Commission advises the governor and state Legislature on defense and military issues. Its stated goal is “to preserve, protect, expand, and attract new military missions, assets, and installations in Texas” and to encourage “defense-related businesses to expand or relocate in Texas.” The commission is comprised of 13 members who serve six-year staggered terms, typically representing an installation in their community.