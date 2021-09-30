(The Center Square) – The Texas Secretary of State’s Office is conducting a forensic audit of the 2020 general election results in the state’s four largest counties: Harris, Dallas, Tarrant and Collin.
“Under existing Texas laws, the Secretary of State has the authority to conduct a full and comprehensive forensic audit of any election and has already begun the process in Texas’ two largest Democrat counties and two largest Republican counties – Dallas, Harris, Tarrant, and Collin – for the 2020 election,” the office said in a statement. “We anticipate the Legislature will provide funds for this purpose.”
The office also published details about its two-phase process.
Phase one already began prior to the office making the announcement. It includes verifying the accuracy of voting machines, assessing the state’s cybersecurity processes, and identifying and removing those who allegedly voted illegally from the voter rolls.
The office says it has already received reports from the Electronic Registration Information Center related to information about individuals who may have voted twice and of those who voted in Texas who live in other states.
It adds that it has already identified votes that officials think were potentially cast by noncitizens and alerted county administrators to review the flagged votes. Once the reviews are completed, any potentially illegal voting schemes will be referred to the Texas Attorney General’s Office.
Phase two is slated to take place in the spring of next year. It will involve the examination of election records, including all chain-of-custody forms, equipment and all logic and accuracy-testing records for voting machines.
“The purpose of this audit is to ensure all Texas voters can have confidence in the elections systems in our state, and to address any outstanding issues county election officials may face that undermines the integrity of our elections,” the office said in a statement.
In Texas’ largest county, Harris County Democratic Judge Lina Hidalgo said she would fight the audit. She told reporters, “the sensational announcement of an audit by the state is nothing more than a political ploy by a former president and someone who’s trying to curry favor.
“I’m working to do everything in my power to stop this not only because complying with a sham audit will take us away from serious work we have to do but also, and most importantly, because it will take trust away from our election systems here in Harris County and here in Texas,” she said.
Gov. Greg Abbott told Fox News that the audit was not out of the ordinary and had already begun months ago. “There are audits of every aspect of government. We have a state auditor. There’s a federal auditor for the way that government operations work. Businesses that are public companies are subject to an annual audit,” he said. “Why do we audit everything in this world, but people raise their hands in concern when we audit elections, which is fundamental to our democracy?”
Currently, the Secretary of State’s position is vacant. Election-related issues are handled by the office’s elections director, Keith Ingram.
At an election administrators’ conference in early August, at which transparency was the primary focus, Ingram said, “Transparency is the best way to promote public confidence in elections.”
Separate from election reform legislation that passed the state legislature during the second special session during the summer, the legislature passed SB 598, which went into effect Sept. 1, related to auditable voting systems. The new law requires all electronic voting systems used in all Texas elections to produce a paper ballot record by 2026. Paper-based systems provide more transparency for a number of reasons, including enabling voters to verify their choices before casting ballots, and providing backup documentation for auditors, poll watchers and counters, the bill sponsors argued. The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support.
The new law also requires that “risk-limiting audits” be performed, statistics-based manual recounts, which are used to verify the accuracy of election outcomes.
Additionally, Texas law already requires that partial manual counts use paper ballots to verify the accuracy of the equipment in counting ballots.