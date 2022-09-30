(The Center Square) – Texas has deployed additional state resources to support Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts in Florida.
"Texans understand the urgency of hurricane disaster response and recovery efforts, and our state is swiftly sending more support and resources to Florida as they continue responding to Hurricane Ian," Gov. Greg Abbott said. "America is stronger when we come together during times of crisis, and the State of Texas will continue helping Floridians as they prepare to move forward from this dangerous storm."
The Texas Division of Emergency Management has mobilized and deployed over 60 personnel to support Florida’s response and recovery efforts. These include one Emergency Management Assistance Compact Advance Team, consisting of two personnel, to support EMAC coordination in the Florida State Emergency Operations Center and a task force of five personnel to support volunteer and donations management operations.
The Texas A&M Forest Service has deployed an all-Hazards Incident Management Team, consisting of 12 personnel and one mobile command post.
Texas resources were deployed by TDEM in response to a request for aid from the state of Florida.
More than 1,000 personnel from Texas electricity providers are currently deployed in Florida to support power restoration. They are helping 42,000 lineman restoring power to 1.9 million accounts without power. There are currently 20,000 people in shelters statewide.
Earlier this week, Abbott mobilized Texas resources to Florida in response to a request made by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) by sending a Type 3 urban search-and-rescue team consisting of 45 personnel, four boats, and two canines.
Additional resources may be deployed as requested by Florida officials. EMAC is a state-to-state mutual aid system where the requesting state is responsible for the reimbursement of mission costs.
Assistance came as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state had begun search and rescue efforts on Thursday.
More than 700 people were initially rescued in Charlotte and Lee counties within hours of rescue operations beginning Thursday morning. Eight USAR teams with more than 800 team members are also performing search and rescue operations, working with the National Guard and U.S. Coast Guard. Currently 5,000 Florida National Guard and 2,000 National Guard from neighboring states are involved with recovery efforts.